Genoa – Genoa continues to be very active on the transfer market. After last week’s polls, contacts with Olympique Marseille have resumed for Ruslan Malinovskyi. The 30-year-old Ukrainian playmaker is leaving the French club and has already been targeted by the rossoblùs since last week. In the last few hours, Genoa has come forward with more decision because on the player, in addition to Besiktas, there are at least two other Italian teams: Bologna and Turin. At the moment, Genoa has reached an agreement in principle with Om for the transfer of Malinovskyi on loan with the right to buy. Now, the green light is also awaited from the player who had already expressed his desire to return to Italy in recent days.

On the exit front, Marko Pajac’s experience seems to have come to an end to Genoa. Returning from a bad knee injury, the Croatian left-footed full-back is very close to moving to Bari.