Genoa – Ukraine first, to try to outwit Italy in the race for the European Championship. Then Genoa, to try to play a trick on Gasp. Today Ruslan Malinovskyi is announced as the protagonist of the match against North Macedonia, on Tuesday it will be Malta’s turn. Waiting for the decisive match on November 20th against the Azzurri. Sunday 22 October, however, will be the away match against Bergamo in the rossoblù and it will be Malinovskyi’s first time as an opponent against Atalanta.

Against the coach with whom he had some clashes, even at the moment of farewell, but who he defended from the accusations made by other former teammates who had called him a “dictator”. The Genoa player’s position is different: «Gasperini is tough but we have reached the Europa League three times and the Champions League three times. If you want to achieve goals and results you have to do like the big teams. If you don’t have teams worth 300 million you have to be ready physically and be stronger than others.” And again: «In Bergamo I attended a school of life and discipline, after working with him nothing can scare me anymore. He taught me to play multiple roles, not to be afraid of anyone, to always go on the pitch to try to impose my game. With Atalanta we faced teams like Real Madrid, United, Borussia, without any fear. Style matters, he taught me a lot and I am grateful to him.”

Gratitude remains intact, as does the desire to play a trick on his old master. Malinovskyi remained very attached to Bergamo, he still has a home there and it is likely that he will return to live there with his family at the end of his career. His wife Roksana and his daughter are in Bergamo these days to meet old friends such as the Toloi family and the Zapata family. «I won’t say goodbye, I’ll just say that we remain friends. Forever”, wrote Malinovskyi on the day he said goodbye to Atalanta and moved to Marseille. Then Genoa arrived. And a new adventure has begun. Without rushing, because in the summer he started training late and thus missed the September round of the national team but also some Genoa matches. Gilardino deployed him immediately, then decided to insert him calmly, also returning him to an ancient role, that of director. He joined Frendrup, thus returning a bit to the Genk days when he used powerful football to organize the game. In Bergamo Gasperini reinvented him as an attacking midfielder, transforming him into a midfielder with potential double figures every year. Especially thanks to a great ballistic capacity. Gasp reproached him for shooting too much from distance. «He explained to me that it is important to make the right choice, learn to look around to understand if a teammate is better positioned and, if so, serve him instead of shooting», said the Ukrainian. To whom Gilardino has given great responsibility, in a team that is still evolving but which suggests that it has great potential.