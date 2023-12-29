Genoa – Messias and Retegui return: Alberto Gilardino he has all his players available for this evening's match at the Ferraris against Inter (kick-off at 8.45pm). There are 27 players called up by the rossoblù coach and among these, in addition to the Italian Argentine striker and the Brazilian, Kutlu will also be back, having missed the match against Sassuolo due to adductor strain.

For Gila, therefore, spoiled for choice to try to trip up the team coached by Inzaghi, bête noire of the rossoblù and among the fittest in the championship. The team also had a small training session this morning. Gilardino's idea is not to change the setup too much compared to the last two tests, so Genoa will most likely take the field with the usual 3-5-2. Up front there will be room for the Ekuban-Gudmundsson pair with Retegui and Messias ready to take over during the match.

The list of those called up: De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Haps, Hefti, Matturro, Thorsby, Badelj, Gudmundsson, Bani, Ekuban, Galdames, Puscas, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Fini, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Strootman, Retegui , Messias, Kutlu.