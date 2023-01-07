Genoa – Among the players leaving Genoa, both on loan and permanently, there is also the midfielder Paul Galdames. The Chilean has found little space with both Blessin and Gilardino, also because in midfield he is closed by players such as Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup and Sturaro. So the rossoblù management is evaluating the best solution for the player who, however, when called into question, has never lacked his contribution.

From Chile comes the news of interest in the midfielder of theUniversidad Católica. Galdames would have been requested directly by the coach of the Chilean team, Ariel Holan. For “Pablito” it would be a return to his homeland: Galdames has played 90 games with Unión Espanola in his career.