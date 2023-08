Genoa – Only the official announcement is missing but the negotiation is now practically finalized. Massimo Coda leaves Genoa and goes to Cremonese. The Lombard club has surpassed Sampdoria, also offering guarantees for another year of Coda’s contract. White smoke is expected in the next few hours.

Puscas (Bari) and Pajac (Bari or Reggiana) are also out for Genoa. Parisians at Feralpi Salò.