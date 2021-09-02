The problem of redundancies has not been completely resolved, like Radovanovic: this is how the arrival of Nkoulou or Perotti who has terminated with Fenerbahçe is complicated

Genoa – First day in Pegli for the new Rossoblù signings: yesterday afternoon Maksimovic, Touré, Fares and Caicedo they trained for the first time with their new teammates under the orders of Davide Ballardini. It was the first real contact with the Genoan environment for the four hits scored in the last stages of the market: Maksimovic chose the jersey number 52, Touré the 94, Fares the 93 and Caicedo, as a thoroughbred bomber, the number 9.

The stop for the commitments of the national team it happens, however, at the right time: in these two weeks Ballardini will have the opportunity to gradually add all the new players to the team. The break in the championship will allow the coach to also carry out a “mini-preparation” in view of the away match in Cagliari with almost all the squad available, except for the players called up for the national team.

It must be said that, in this round, there are not many rossoblùs ordered by their national teams: Sirigu, Vanheusden, Cambiaso, Rovella and Buksa, in addition to the young Serpe called up by the Italy Under 20. All the others remained in Genoa, including the Mexican Vasquez who asked his Federation to skip the friendlies of the national team to stay and train in Pegli. At the rossoblù home, therefore, days of great work are expected. The week of training will end on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm with the friendly match at the Moccagatta stadium against Alessandria, newly promoted to Serie B. Cagliari-Genoa was set for Sunday 12 September at 3 pm The Sardinian club had asked to postpone the match in Monday as the Uruguayan internationals (Nandez, Godin and Pereiro) will return to Sardinia only on Saturday, less than 24 hours before the match. The addition of an additional match for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup has put many clubs in difficulty, including Cagliari. On the other side of the ocean, in fact, the challenges missed in the spring must be recovered: Uruguay will play the last match on Thursday 9 September against Ecuador and the Celeste boys will be able to return to Italy only on Saturday. At that point it will be up to Mr. Semplici to decide whether to call them for the match against Genoa or not.

As for the Griffin, the market has not completely solved the problem of redundancies: Radovanovic, for example, it should remain out of the list of 25 usable in the league. But it might not be the only one. The players available are just over thirty, including the youngsters and the 4 goalkeepers. For this reason it seems difficult that there could be the arrival of a free agent, for example Nkoulou or Perotti, without any exit (braking also for Ribery at Verona). There is no rush, however, further assessments will be made in the next few hours. Without forgetting that the group is also destined to join Galdames.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS