Genoa – 24 players have been called up by Genoa coach Davide Ballardini for tomorrow’s match in Bologna (6.30 pm).

The rossoblu coach will still have to do without Caicedo who is recovering from the discomfort accused to the flexor and the tired Ekuban and Sturaro. Also Biraschi, Buksa and Marchetti remain in Genoa.

As for Caicedo, Genoa “announced that the tests performed did not reveal any new pathologies. Therefore the player, after a rest period, will resume the preparation activity from tomorrow “.

