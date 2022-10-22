Genoa – High altitude challenge. Today against Ternana (at 4.15 pm) Genoa is called to a test of maturity. On the field two teams that in the first nine days have shown they have numbers and shots to be at the top of the Serie B standings. But if the Grifone is a team designed to win the championship and keep faith with the motto “only one year”, the Ternana is a bit like the revelation of this first part of the season.

Today’s match is not just the match between two of the most in-form teams of the moment, it’s also the match between Alexander Blessin and Cristiano Lucarelli. Both former footballers and former center-forward, the two took their first steps as a coach with the youth sectors. Blessin’s experience with the Leipzig boys – between the farewell to football played and the beginning of the new football life there was also an interlude as an insurer – lasted 8 years while that of the team-mate striker, who after the goals showed Che’s shirt, it was decidedly shorter because, after a year with the Parma Allievi, he was immediately hired by Perugia in Serie C. Among the various experiences of the coach Lucarelli there is also the one on the Livorno bench in 2018 It did not go well, but certainly the bond with the team that he supported as a child, and with which in Serie A in the 2004/2005 season he won the top scorer with 24 goals in 33 games, has not been affected. As he wrote in his biography “Keep the billion”, Lucarelli tells of the choice made in August 2003 when he decided to halve the salary he took at Turin in order to wear the amaranth shirt. He has always been a fan of Livorno, he was a symbolic player and last Sunday, after obtaining the fifth consecutive victory, against Benevento, and thus bringing Ternana to the top of the Serie B standings, he was in the stands bare-chested to see the Tuscans in dual roles: as supporters and as father of Mattia who plays for Livorno in Serie D with the number 99 shirt, the same one his father wore. Lucarelli has been coaching Ternana since August 2020 and in that season he obtained promotion to Serie B at the end of a record championship: 90 points, the result of 28 wins, 6 draws and only 2 defeats.

Cristiano Lucarelli, 47, coach of Ternana

For Mr. Blessin’s Griffin it will be difficult this afternoon to tame the Fere. “They come from five consecutive victories, they are experiencing a magical moment and I believe that at the moment they are the best team – says Blessin – Our week so far is good but I want it to become perfect”. La Ternana is a physical team but also has a lot of quality. “We have to be good on preventive markings because they will want to start again, and then we must carefully follow Palumbo in midfield – adds the German coach – we come from two tough races but the boys are fine, we explained what are the characteristics of our opponents who often go out in the second half ».

Lucarelli himself makes it clear that it will be a different race than usual, who prepared the race in a precise way. “Many have surrendered, waiting for Genoa a little low – explains the Ternana coach – but we want to seek a balance between the two phases that can make us have our say too, otherwise it becomes a monothematic game”. The former Livorno striker does not want to hear about primacy: “At the moment the classification matters little, Serie B is decided in March”. On his part, however, there is the awareness that against Genoa it will be an important test for his team. «Blessin’s game is made up of many re-aggressions and density in the ball zone – he adds – he is a team that defends going forward and brings many players over the ball line. To face teams like Genoa you need to be good in the first pass as soon as you have won the ball back ».

For Lucarelli, Genoa’s best performance away from home can also be explained by “the pressure there is” when you play at Ferraris “in front of 25 thousand people”, although he then adds that the rossoblùs “away they are always followed by many fans”. And Terni will be no exception, with more than a thousand supporters looking forward to seeing the Griffin at the top of the standings.