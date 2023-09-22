Genoa – Flooding, fallen trees, blackouts: dozens of firefighters intervened during the night due to inconveniences linked to the strong storms that hit Liguria. At dawn, the Genoa firefighters had around forty interventions lined up at the request of the Genoese citizens. The most serious situation has occurred in Struppa where via Trossarelli it was closed due to a large landslide that occurred near the church of San Cosimo and several houses were isolated. The road was blocked and, in addition to the firefighters, the local police and Aster intervened. It was necessary to use an excavator to understand the situation of the road surface.

Flooding also in Sampierdarena between via Reti, via Degola and piazza Montano, but also between the east and Val Bisagno. At 8am, the firefighters still had around thirty interventions in the queue, again due to flooding and fallen trees, distributed throughout the metropolitan city of Genoa. In the night they are also missed the traffic lights in Piazza Corvetto. Flooded i underpasses in Staglieno, Brignole and Sampierdarena: the via Milano tunnel, closed during the night, reopened shortly after 8am.

Traffic

Also due to flooding and fallen trees the local police have to be removed Via della Superba closed to traffic from the Acri roundabout to via Tenco first to cars and motorbikes, then also to heavy vehicles. Even in via Berghini, in San Fruttuoso, there are problems and there is alternating one-way traffic in a stretch at number 35.

Arpal had extended the yellow alert issued for the Region yesterday evening. The alert ends at 10am today. Friday 22 September, in Ponente on the coast and inland (zones A, D). In the center and in the Levant, continues until 2pm todayFriday 22 September, and also on the coast and inland (zones B, C, E.).

Prolonged yellow alert throughout Liguria

In the next few hours, unstable conditions will remain in the region with some possible precipitation breaks in the afternoon. However, from late afternoon, there will be a new worsening of the scenario and a resumption of the phenomena. The most intense passage is expected from tonight and until tomorrow, Friday 22 September, starting from the West and extending towards the Central-East. Widespread rainfall of up to heavy intensity with cumulative up to high rainfall is expected and a high probability of strong and/or organized thunderstorms. The winds will be strong southerly, gusty especially on the western capes and on the mountains; the sea is expected to be very rough due to a wave formed from the South/South-West. The phenomena will attenuate during tomorrow starting from the west.

Forecasts

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER: The transit of the frontal system causes widespread rainfall of up to heavy intensity with cumulative up to high. The phenomena may take on a thunderstorm character with a high probability of strong and/or organized thunderstorms. Tendency towards attenuation of the phenomena during the day starting from the west. Strong winds (50-60 km/h) from the south, gusty especially on the heads of A and on the mountains (possible gusts over 100 km/h on the most exposed ridges). Very rough sea due to a South/South-West wave, locally rough on the exposed coasts of AB.

SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER: The entry of cold air at high altitude linked to the transit of the trough axis determines a residual instability with possible scattered showers or thunderstorms up to moderate, particularly in the central hours. Locally strong winds (40-50 km/h) southerly on C, generally rotation from the northern quadrants with local reinforcements on AB. Very rough sea due to south-westerly waves, gradually receding starting from the west.