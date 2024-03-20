Genoa – Fire in Genoa in via Timavo, in the Borgoratti district, in the grounds of a school, the Montale institute. The firefighters intervened, called after smoke was noticed in the neighborhood from the bottom of the building.

The firefighters, after having evacuated sixty people including students and school staff, put out the fire which started from a cupboard full of paper material in the basement of the structure. No injuries or poisonings were reported. The smoke remained localized in the institute's funds. The cleanup operations lasted a couple of hours.