Genoa – Five researchers of Galliera have entered the World’s Top Five Scientists, the world ranking of scientists with the highest level of scientific productivity, drawn up by Stanford University. A result of great prestige for the Genoese hospital. The five are Alberto Pilotto who directs the Geriatrics at the university direction Geriatrics and the area department of geriatric care, orthogeriatrics and rehabilitation.

The second “awarded” is Andrea DeCensi, head of Medical Oncology, director of the Department of Medicine and internationally renowned researcher, as well as a student of Professor Umberto Veronesi. In the ranking there are the scientific director and head of Dermatology Caesar Massonethe director of Nuclear Medicine Arnold Piccardo And Maria Luisa Christina who is in charge of Hygiene within the hospital.

The study annually analyzes the quantity, quality and diffusion of publications within the scientific communities. The new report, published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology, was conducted by Professor John Ioannidis in collaboration with Elsevier and the Scopus global scientific research database. The result is a photograph, relating to the year 2021, of scientists who stand out for their scientific authority and who represent 5% of a total audience of almost 8 million researchers from universities and research centers around the world.

Two rankings emerge from the report, one based on researchers’ entire careers and one referred to

to 2021. For each researcher, the sector in which they are active, the corresponding ranking, the

citations and the related h-index. The index obtained measures the impact in terms of citations of each

researcher and of each individual work.

«This result – explains the director general of Galliera Adriano Lagostena – represents

an important attestation of the commitment, skills and professionalism of our team

specialists, who offer valuable contributions related to research, especially “spontaneous”, thanks to

financing derived mostly from national and international competitive tenders”.