Genoa – Surrounded by five people, two of whom were armed with knives, he was robbed in broad daylight in Piazza Raibetta, to Loading. The victim was a 19-year-old boy who told the police that he had given the five the 80 euros he had in his wallet and a necklace. After taking the money and the necklace, the group ran away and lost track. The officers of the Centro police station are investigating the matter.