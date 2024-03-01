Genoa – Small-time drug dealers who sold doses of cocaine, hashish and LSD tablets outside the nightclubs in the historic center and Corso Italia. Students who had taken part in a huge brawl in the gardens of a green area in the Levante area of ​​Genoa. But also a gang of marauders who sprayed stinging spray at concerts to steal necklaces and cell phones from their peers. The first “Willy” urban daspos also arrive in Genoa for minors. A measure contained within the very recent “Caivano decree” – approved by the government at the end of last year – which extends the bans on access to certain places, discos, nightclubs and bars also to the age group between 14 and 18 years.

The latest bans were signed by the commissioner Orazio D'Anna on Tuesday morning shortly before leaving Genoa: “An absolutely effective measure”, defined them by the outgoing head of the Genoese police, who was replaced today by his colleague Silvia Burdese, first commissioner of Genoa. The measures – about ten in total – were notified in recent weeks by the agents of the anti-crime division of the Police Headquarters. An office that deals with personal prevention measures. The police, directed by the new manager Davide Balbi, summoned the parents of these children and communicated the ban. Their children will have to stay away from certain areas of the city, areas where there are nightclubs, discos and bars where they have created problems or committed crimes.

A provision which, until the Caivano decree came into force, was reserved only for adults. Following the terrible wave of violence in the Neapolitan hinterland, however, it was decided to extend this ban to minors too. And the first applications began in Liguria in recent weeks. Young people will therefore no longer be able to frequent certain areas of the city and if they are caught in those areas during police checks they risk a lot. In fact, for the second violation, they can even end up in prison. The provision provides for the collaboration of families, who must necessarily check that their children respect the ban.

Originally created to stop violence in stadiums, the daspo was also extended to other areas – drug dealing, fights, gender violence and cyberbullying – at the end of 2020 following the fatal beating of the young Willy Monteiro Duarte in the province of Rome. The “Willy daspo” is a prevention measure widely used by the Genoa crime branch. In recent months, according to recent statistics from the offices in via Diaz, there has been a real boom in these measures, which have affected dozens of people in the age group between eighteen and thirty. An increase linked to the changed conditions: previously it was necessary for the person who committed the crime to be definitively convicted, therefore with a final sentence after three levels of judgement. Today, however, thanks to the new legislation applied by the Interior Ministry, it is sufficient for one to be even just reported while at large for the ban to be applied.

Commissioner D'Anna, in his farewell speech, underlined the importance of these measures to reduce juvenile crime which has reached very high levels in Genoa. «The critical issue – explained the Genoese police chief – does not only concern unaccompanied minors but also young Italians. This is why the role of institutions, sports associations and the family itself is increasingly important in trying to win a very important game in which our future of civil society is at stake.” And again: «We must resume dialogue with young people – added Commissioner D'Anna – and inform them more and more, starting from the concept that not only repression or punishment is needed but helping them as much as possible in the growth process». In January, the Attorney General Mario Pinelli had instead released alarming data on juvenile violence, confirming how Genoa has surpassed cities such as Turin, Milan and Florence in terms of crime numbers.