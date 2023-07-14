Moena – Genoa’s preparations in Val di Fassa are starting to get going. This morning Alberto Gilardino started to do some tactical tests also in view of the friendly match against Fassa Calcio scheduled for tomorrow at 17.30 at the Centro Sportivo Benatti.

Going forward, the Coda-Gudmundsson pairing does not need to find harmony, as they already seem to be in perfect harmony. Strootman is also in championship form who, together with Badelj, is destined to be one of the leaders of the rossoblù midfield. The starting point is still the 3-5-2 seen last year but the rossoblù coach is also working on some variations involving the various Aramu, Yeboah and Melegoni.

This afternoon at 17, another training session. Puscas’ return to the group from the summer holidays should be noted, but he trained in the gym while Dragusin, also returning after a surplus of holidays, is expected for the afternoon here in Moena. Ekuban was not seen struggling with muscle fatigue this morning.