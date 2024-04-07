Genoa – First Sunday with summer temperatures and almost completely clear skies in Genoa. And many ran to spend a few hours on the city's free beaches, especially in Priaruggia and Vernazzola. But it seems we will still have to wait for the arrival of the good weather, given that the forecast announces a new disturbance with rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday.

These are the forecasts developed by the centre 3Bweather.

Even the Priaruggia beach was filled with Genoese and tourists

The situation in Liguria and Northern Italy

Stable weather in Liguria, Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta thanks to the presence of the African anticyclone. Of note is only a sky that was at times clouded by the passage of clouds at high altitude. Late spring climate with temperatures well above normal at all altitudes. Maximum temperatures in the Po Valley up to 23-25°C, zero temperatures in the Alps near or above 4000m altitude! Between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a breakdown in the weather due to the transit of a fast Atlantic disturbance with the return of clouds and rain, together with a drop in temperatures, especially in the maximum values.

The forecast for the next few days

MONDAY': medium-high pressures affect the Region, resulting in stable and mostly sunny weather with large clearings in the afternoon. Specifically, on the Riviera di Ponente and the Alps, it was a day with variable weather, with greater clearings during the afternoon; on the central Riviera, eastern Riviera and on the Apennines scattered clouds alternating with sunny spells throughout the day. Weak winds from the south-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 3700 meters. Western Ligurian Sea from slightly rough to rough; Eastern Ligurian Sea, slightly rough.

TUESDAY': the high pressure weakens, favoring the arrival of more humid air responsible for a slow increase in cloud cover from the afternoon with rain in the evening, even in the form of showers or thunderstorms. Specifically on the Riviera di Ponente, very cloudy or overcast skies with light rain, temporarily intensifying in the afternoon; on the central Riviera scattered clouds alternating with sunny spells with a tendency towards a gradual increase in cloud cover leading to overcast skies with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, in the evening; on the Riviera di Levante skies initially slightly or partially cloudy but with increasing cloud cover starting from the afternoon, responsible for light evening rain; in the Alps very cloudy or overcast skies with light rain, intensifying in the afternoon with showers even of a thunderstorm nature; on the Apennines skies initially slightly or partially cloudy but with increasing cloud cover starting from the afternoon, responsible for light rain and showers, including thunderstorms. Moderate winds from the south-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 3150 meters. Western Ligurian Sea and Eastern Ligurian Sea rough.

WEDNESDAY': the depression circulation, responsible for easing showers and thunderstorms, loosens its grip favoring drier weather from the evening. Specifically on the Riviera di Ponente, very cloudy or overcast skies with light rain, intensifying from the evening with showers also of a thunderstorm nature; on the central Riviera very cloudy or overcast skies in the morning with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon. Clearances in the evening; on the Eastern Riviera scattered clouds alternating with sunny spells throughout the day; progressively increasing clouds in the Alps with light rain from the afternoon; on the Apennines very cloudy or overcast skies in the morning with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon. Dry in the evening. Moderate northerly winds rotating to the south-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 1900 meters. Western Ligurian Sea very rough; Eastern Ligurian Sea from rough to very rough.