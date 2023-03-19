Genoa – Everything is ready for the inauguration of the spring walk organized by the Municipality in collaboration with the Port Authority within the port road of Naval Repairs, with a path that winds from Piazza Cavour to the edge of the construction site of the Eastern Waterfrontconnecting the ancient port area with the Fair.

While waiting for the symbolic ribbon-cutting, in which the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, will also take part, a delegation from Fiom improvised a leafleting in front of the gates of the Varco delle Grazie. “There are non-industrial appetites on this area, and we defend a sector that employs 3,000 workers, an important sector and one of the most significant of the Genoese economy – explains Stefano Bonazzi, general secretary of the Fiom of Genoa – We fear that someone wants to suggest the idea that in this area there is better to plant a few palm trees than employ 3,000 people, and that this area would be beautiful without workers. The mayor said that Naval Repairs will not be moved but beyond words we want guarantees”.

As soon as he arrived, Mayor Bucci stopped to talk to the Fiom representatives, welcomed by the “We want work first” chants of the Ship Repair delegates.