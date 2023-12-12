Genoa – Queuing for the anti-Covid vaccine, and it's not a flashback to two years ago: the first “open day” of ASL 3 saw almost 300 people get vaccinated in the space of five hours yesterday afternoon at Villa Bombrini, in the hub set up by the complex Hygiene and Public Health structure of the ASL, directed by Giacomo Zappa, the man who led the mega-hub of the Fair, in full Covid pandemic.

In the end the ASL communicates that they have been 295 vaccines against Covid and around fifty against influenza done in the afternoon. Many elderly people, even over 80s, some were vaccinated in the car to avoid a walk that would have been difficult. A success that demonstrated that the demand for vaccinations against the coronavirus is growing as unfortunately the infections are. But also that the “normal” booking options for vaccination (Cup and pharmacies) suffer from some difficulty in giving appointments quickly. And compared to the anti-flu vaccination, which remains at the levels of previous years, the one against Covid suffers from a lower involvement of family doctors and a deployment of public health forces that is not comparable to the mass vaccination campaign of the pandemic.

The Open day initiative will also be repeated today from 2pm to 7pm again at Villa Bombrini. In the future, we will see, because the organization without extra forces proves to be particularly complex for the staff of ASL 3. «There was good feedback from the citizens – comments Dr. Zappa almost at the end of the day – We had foreseen a line dedicated to over 70, but in the end most of the patients were in that age group and we are happy about this because it is the one for which immunization is most important: many over 80s also showed up.”

Many reported that they showed up at the open day after having encountered difficulties in booking through the usual channels: Prenotohealth, Cup and pharmacies. «We must consider that all the staff who were hired specifically for the Covid emergency are no longer there – is Zappa's reasoning – so it is impossible to sustain an effort comparable to that of two years ago, using ordinary staff». Yet the vaccination campaign against influenza will reach the levels of previous years with over 200,000 immunized in the region, while the one against Covid has so far gone much more slowly. «These are different vaccines, the one against influenza has more consolidated routes and a different involvement of family doctors. For the fight against Covid, people tell us that they prefer to turn to our facilities. But initiatives like this open day – explains the director of Hygiene of the Genoese Local Health Authority – are not easily replicable and indeed I want to thank all the staff, around 15 people, who stopped in the five clinics of Villa Bombrini for the afternoon, a huge effort made possible by the spirit of service.”

At a regional level, 34 thousand vaccines have been administered since the start of this autumn's campaign against Coronavirus and 60 percent have been given in pharmacies. I am There are 200 pharmacies in Liguria where it is possible to receive a vaccination: 155 for Covid and 200 for the flu shot.