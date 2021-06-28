First day without a mask outdoors but the Genoese do not abandon it

Genoa – First day without a mask outdoors but the Genoese did not abandon it. A little for safety, a little for habit, in the city center almost everyone still has their faces covered.

From today all over Italy returns to normal, or almost: no more curfews and above all stop the obligation to wear masks even outdoors unless you are in markets, queues or gatherings. But in the center of Genoa little or nothing seems to have changed compared to the past few days: most of the faces remain covered, at most the mask is only slightly lowered.

There are those who had forgotten how Gabriella Gasparri: “I was in the hospital but now that you reminded me of it, I will lower it immediately – he smiles – I still have a bit of perplexity but I got the vaccine and I feel a little safer”, and who chooses not to take it off yet to protect loved ones who are frail or out of fear: “I try to be as safe as possible, I just switched from fpp2 to the surgical mask” explains Annalisa Maura while for Giuliana Baretti “it is more a matter of habit but there remains a fund of fear even if we are all vaccinated” .

It is the younger ones who keep it down to breathe better, but many of them still do not take it off completely: “We carry it with us, we believe it is important to keep it – they explain. Martina Loiacono and Alice Dalpiai – We still don’t feel safe, maybe after a year and a half it is now part of us ”.

“I haven’t gotten used to the idea yet – she admits Gessica Conti – I remembered that it can be removed by seeing someone with a free face but in my head there is still an obligation to wear it, but I will soon get used to not wearing it ”.

“I, on the other hand, couldn’t wait and this morning I put it in the bag – he smiles Elisabetta Ghio – I admit that when I left the house I had the feeling of having forgotten something but it didn’t last long: I am very happy, I can finally breathe better and you can even put on the lipstick again ”.