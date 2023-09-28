Genoa – I am Genoa have 23 players called up for this evening’s match at Ferraris against Roma. As anticipated on the eve of Alberto Gilardino, Ekuban, due to a muscular problem, is forced to withdraw. First call-up, however, for Messias.

The Brazilian, together with Puscas, will be one of the two alternatives to be used during the match to replace Gudmundsson and Retegui who will start from the first minute. Among the new features, the call-up of Galdames to midfield is also noteworthy. The kick-off this evening at Ferraris is scheduled for 8.45pm: more than 32,000 fans are expected in the stands.

Right away the list of those called up: Leali, Martinez, Sommariva, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez, De Winter, Sabelli, Matturro, Hefti, Haps, Badelj, Strootman, Frendrup, Kutlu, Jagiello, Thorsby, Galdames, Malinovskyi, Retegui, Puscas, Gudmundsson, Messias.