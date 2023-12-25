Genoa – Among the numerous tasks of the firefighters, there is also the recovery of citizens' assets. Today (Monday 25 December) it was the turn of a drone that fell on the roof of the Ligustica Academy of Fine Arts, in Piazza De Ferrari.

Thanks to the use of the ladder truck – with an intervention followed by a large audience of people walking on Christmas afternoon – it was possible reach the roof and recover the object to return it to the owner.