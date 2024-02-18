Genoa – Firefighters in action this evening on the east side of the facade of the Genoa railway station Brignole, where the presence of unsafe rubble from a cornice was reported. Two teams on site with a vehicle with mechanical ladder.

The firefighters checked until late in the evening that there were no conditions of instability or potential danger for passers-by. One side of the entrances to Brignole has been closed but the station is regularly open and in service.