Genoa – A fire has developed on the way up to Acquamarsa, on the heights of Begato. It was an abandoned shack that caught fire, but the flames risk burning the woods. Three fire brigade teams and a carabinieri patrol arrived on the spot. The causes are to be ascertained. There are two hypotheses: malicious act or carelessness of someone who had found shelter in the hut to spend the night. No people are involved.