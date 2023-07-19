Genoa – A fire, for reasons yet to be ascertained, it broke out around 11pm on the third floor of the San Martino hospital on Tuesday evening.

The firefighters immediately intervened in force to put it out, with several teams and tankers. As a precaution, the entire third floor of the San Martino hospital block was evacuated.

Dozens of patients have been taken out of the Monobloc and, helped by the firefighters and the staff of the Polyclinic, they were placed in other pavilions. The emergency, and the intervention of the rescuers in force, has created moments of apprehension in the staff and above all among the patients of the largest Genoese hospital.

Around midnight there were no reports of injuries or poisoning. And the origin of the flames had not been established. The shutdown, cleanup, and resettlement of patients in other buildings of the Genoese hospital lasted well into the night.

00.30 update

Since the first reconstruction, it was a UPS that caught fire in the M3 resuscitation area. The patients were all placed safely in the M4 resuscitation unit.