Genoa – The firefighters intervened this afternoon in via Andrea Podestà, at the Cep, after some residents reported smoke coming out of the windows of theformer Quasimodo middle school. A building abandoned for more than 10 years due to neglect and decay. According to what the firefighters ascertained, someone had set fire to a pile of rubbish. About a year and a half ago the structure was purchased by one company that would like to build a healthcare residence there. But the project would be at a standstill, at least from the point of view of recovering the building.