Genoa – Firefighters in action at the Benfante company in via Gramsci, in Sant’Olcese. Within the site, which deals with paper recycling, a fire broke out. Several teams are in action to try to contain the flames but the wind and the type of materials stored don’t help. There are currently no injuries reported.

