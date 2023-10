Genoa, fire in a house in Quinto. The firefighters intervene



Genoa – A fire broke out around 9pm on Wednesday evening in a house in the Quinto district in the east of Genoa.

According to what was reconstructed by the firefighters, it would have been the fire the second floor of a building three-storey building located at number 1.566 Corso Europa. They were not injured or intoxicated.