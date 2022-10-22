Genoa – A fire involved two houses a building in via dell’Olmo, in Quezzi.

On site, five fire brigade teams engaged in extinguishing the flames and securing the area. There are no injuries, but the damage is considerable and probably the families will be displaced for a few days for security reasons. Yet the causes of the fire are unknown.

The narrow road complicated the shutdown phase, which was only possible with small vehicles. Two rooms in a house burned, the upper one suffered smoke damage. An adjacent swimming pool was used to ensure the water supply to the vehicles. The building is currently unusable, like the upper one due to the smoke that has invaded it.