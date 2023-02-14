Genoa: building in via Piacenza on fire, the intervention of the firefighters

A large fire broke out at number 17 of via Piacenza, in Val Bisagno in Genoa, on the evening of Tuesday 14 February. The firefighters intervened with motor ladders and hydrants (photo Balostro)





Genoa – I am 90 evacuees of the building at number 17 of via Piacenza, in Val Bisagno in Genoa, which was the subject of a vast fire from the early hours of the evening of Tuesday 14 February.

Most of the tenants have found independent accommodation for the night, while about ten have asked for the help of civil protection municipality to be accompanied by shuttles to a city hotel where to spend the night.

Genoa, fire in via Piacenza: the desperation of a citizen



After the roof, the top floor of the building was almost completely burned, and the flames also spread to the penultimate floor.

Images of the fire (from the Molassana Oggi page)

The vehicles of the Fire Brigade intervened on the spot four crews and three tankers. Dozens of people were immediately evacuated from the building, one person was taken to hospital for tests.

Genoa, great fire in via Piacenza





Via Emilia and via Piacenza have been closed to traffic. The smoke spread for miles throughout the city, from San Fruttuoso to the Foce and downtown. The acrid smell was also felt in Piazza Corvetto, in Piccapietra and in Albaro.