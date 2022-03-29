Genoa – A fire broke out in the night around 3 in via 2 dicembre in the Cep areaon the heights of the Genoese west.

The burning of brushwood, not far from the houses, kept several teams busy for more than six hours fire fighters he was born in fire-fighting service.

As soon as the remediation operations are completed, they will start the investigations to trace the nature of the fire and understand whether or not it was an arson attack.