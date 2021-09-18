Genoa – After the victory of Cagliari last Sunday, Genoa look for an encore at the Ferraris against Fiorentina.

Still out Caicedo (flexor discomfort), Ballardini finds again Badelj. To stop the purple bomber Vlahovic, the rossoblù coach confirms the defense at 4 deployed in the second half in Cagliari with Cambiaso, Vanheusden, Maksimovic and Criscito in front of Sirigu.

In the middle there are Badelj and Tourè, Melegoni and Fares on the flanks with Rovella preferred to Pandev on the frontline and Destro center forward.

Fiorentina responds with 4-3-3 type of Italian with the Callejon-Vlahovic-Gonzalez trident. In the middle, Pulgar preferred to former Sampdoria Torreira

