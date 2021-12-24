“We reiterate that anyone who wants to operate in that area cannot think of doing so without dealing with the reference trade unions of the workers who operate there”

Genoa – The Genoese Fiom CGIL sides against Silvano Ciuffardi, consul candidate for the leadership of Culmv. “In relation to the declarations of Mr. Ciuffardi on the possibility of work for the Company in the industrial branch of the port, Fiom of Genoa is keen to reiterate that metalworkers work in that area”, reads a note.

“We reiterate that anyone who wants to operate in that area cannot think of doing so without dealing with the trade unions of reference of the workers who operate them. Too much talk is made inappropriately about the industrial branch of the port and on ship repairs in recent months “.