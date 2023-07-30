Genoa – In the last 14 games played at the Ferraris, Genoa have conceded just four goals: three in the last match of last season, the one against Bari with the games already over; one with Ascoli in the match that sanctioned the promotion. The fourteenth match is that of Saturday evening against Monaco: a friendly match at the end of July, with its value, which however ended once again without conceding a goal. “It was a great workout. We have shown that we are compact teams, devoted to sacrifice», underlines Alberto Gilardino, who then adds: «We are still in preparation, but in two weeks we will play in the Italian Cup and then make our debut in the league: I wanted an answer from the boys who, from the point of view there was some attitude. There are many things we need to improve on. There is a will to grow and improve and growth will take place in the next few days in training». Still a long way to go, both in the field and on the market.

The first friendlies showed that in front of the Gudmundsson-Retegui pairing (the Italian-Argentine on the field despite a small hand fracture after a blow sustained in training) promises great things but needs adequate supplies. Both from the median and from the flanks. And the rossoblù market, after the coup Retegui, is starting to move with a certain decision. Sports director Ottolini spent Sunday at the headquarters to define the Thorsby negotiation, the official announcement is expected tomorrow after the obligatory passage of visits and signatures. Loan with obligation to buy, contract until 2026. «He is a player who has structure, legs, travels many kilometers during the match, has physique and is very good at second balls and with headers. If he were to arrive, he would fit in with different characteristics than the players we have in midfield », thought the Gila.

He won’t be the only addition in midfield, for a team that still needs to sell to reduce the squad: there are currently 23 players to be included in the over list for Serie A, with just 17 places available. It is no coincidence that Yalcin, Yeboah and Ilsanker did not play against Monaco. In the next few days Favilli and Besaggio should go to Ternana. Thorsby is the first blow after the arrival of Retegui. Of course he won’t be the last. There is a negotiation with Juventus for Koni De Winter, 21, a Belgian defender who DS Ottolini knows very well. But the competition is stiff. And Miretti, another Under, is also very popular for the midfielder.

In light of the problems of abundance, the operation concerning D’Ambrosio is in standby. The player enjoys great consideration but, at least for the moment, there hasn’t been a decisive acceleration: Monza is now also strong on D’Ambrosio. In pole position is De Winter, who is Under 21 and could easily be included in the list, plus he has great growth prospects. A poll was held in midfield with Daichi’s agent Kamada, the Japanese attacking midfielder who was already close to Genoa in 2019. After his last few years at Eintracht he has become a high-level player, he is currently free and, following the failure of the deal with Milan, he took a break to understand what can be the best solution for his career. He has offers from Premier League and La Liga clubs, for example Sevilla. Furthermore, more solutions are needed on the flanks and Genoa remains patient even on Zanoli: Napoli are holding back again, also for tactical reasons, but the turning point could come this week. On Lipani, in addition to Juve, Sassuolo is strong.