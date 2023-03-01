Genoa – He ended up in hospital at the age of 15, after being stabbed: one hit him in the thigh, the other in the side. It happened in the gardens Peragallo, on the seafront of Pegli, last Saturday evening. And, according to what has been ascertained by investigators, the attack would be part of a wider clash between gangs of minors.

The episode brings attention back to the phenomenon which, in recent months, had ended up in the news due to a particular frequency of violent events. The outlines of what happened in Pegli are to be clarified: the investigation is entrusted to the carabinieri of the neighborhood station. The military – directed by lieutenant Massimo Licata – they moved immediately after the notification of the medical staff who gave first aid to the young man, who was then taken to the emergency room of the Evangelical hospital in Pegli.

Based on the – conflicting – testimonies collected so far, there are two hypotheses. On the one hand there is what was declared by the victim, who during transport to the hospital reported that he and his friends were attacked by a band of North Africans. On the other hand, some witnesses reported a clash between two groups of Albanians. It doesn’t help that almost all those present did not want to provide details or explanations, not so much on the dynamics, but on the motive for the attack.

Crucial to reconstructing what happened in the green area could thus be the analysis of the video cameras of the area, which have been acquired in the last few hours. From the first findings, many very young people can clearly be seen clashing, but it is difficult to establish whether they belonged to two well-defined groups and whether they belonged to an organized gang. Further developments are possible shortly, when new witnesses will be heard, who have been tracked down by the carabinieri in the last few hours.

However, there are some fixed points. The events took place on Saturday shortly after 10 pm: a 15-year-old Albanian student was attacked, who was in the gardens with his 2-year-old brother. Both, after hearing from the military, will tell immediately after the ambush of a “group of North Africans who suddenly approached with a threatening attitude”. «Neither do we – they added – we understood the reason for this aggression.

In a few moments from screams and insults we move on to acts of deeds: “One of these – explained the victim – punched me and then, with a switchblade, hit me twice, in the side and in the thigh ». It is the distraught older brother who calls for help and the emergency number while the “rivals” immediately flee.

The fifteen-year-old is on the ground, in shock, and bleeding. When help arrives, serious complications are ruled out: the blows, in fact, are superficial and have not damaged vital organs. The adolescent, who will always remain conscious, is in any case rushed to the emergency room of the Evangelical hospital. The doctors sutured his wounds and judged him healable in a fortnight. The military are now trying to track down his attackers.

It is the second episode of its kind to happen in the neighborhood. In fact, at the beginning of 2022 another attack was recorded in the delegation, again against a 15-year-old student. Also in this case it had taken place on the seafront, near the skate park. The young man, who had reached the gardens precisely to do some evolutions with the skateboard, had been surrounded by a group of peers, who had first threatened and insulted. Then, one of them had robbed him of his wallet and thrown him on the asphalt. The young man suffered a trauma to his left arm and was transported to the hospital.

The investigations by the Carabinieri of Pegli, starting from the analysis of the video surveillance footage, had finally made it possible to identify the perpetrator of the robbery: a 14-year-old boy, who was then arrested by order of the juvenile court.—