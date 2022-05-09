To deliver the award was the same president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino

Genoa – Busy days for the Rossoblu general manager Johannes Spors, between Genoa’s salvation race and the Fifa diploma in club management obtained a few days later 14 month course. The FIFA president himself presented him with the award, Gianni Infantino.

Spors arrived at the Genoa last December, with the task of relaunching the club.

