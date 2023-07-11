Genoa – Fewer accidents with a prognosis of more than 40 days, fewer infringements of the Highway Code, fewer fines in total than in past years, especially those detected via remote systems but the high penalties for the most serious cases increasesuch as drunk driving.

These are the most significant data that emerged during Commission 1 meeting today in Palazzo Tursi. “Fewer serious accidents – comments the councilor for safety Sergio Gambino – are the result of an intense prevention and control activity, put in place by the Local Police. With regard to the penalties to the Highway Code, it is true that in general they have decreased compared to other years but it must be said that in detail those relating to the offenses considered more dangerous have increased, such as driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, driving at high speed or not giving way to pedestrians“.

Specifically, the total and general number of fines for violations of the highway code decreased, going from 741,938 in ’22 to 676,476 in ’23 (projected figure, given that as of 30 June there were 338,238 fines) and sanctions detected through remote systems decreased: 216,868 in 2023 (projected data, as at 31 June they are 108,434) compared to 310,432 in ’22. Some types of penalties have increased compared to past years: penalties for inadequate speed were 4,921 in 2022 and will be (projected) 5,236 in 2023 (already 2,618 as at 30 June).

Those for exceeding the speed limits were 1,382 in 2022 and they already are 1.036 as at 30 June 2023.

For driving under the influence (penalty) the penalties in ’22 were 570 and today we are already at 233while for driving under the influence of drugs in 1922 there were 39 penalties and it is expected that at the end of the year they will more than double, given that as of 30 June they have already been detected 26.

More fines also for dangerous behavior by drivers towards pedestrians: in 2022 there were 2,288 penalties, while today they are already 1.518 (projected it could reach over 3 thousand). Pedestrians were also fined: 237 in the first six months of 2023, 455 in 2022.

There were 7 fatal road accidents in 2023; 13 in 2022, 14 in 2021, 21 in 2020. Road accidents detected with a prognosis of more than 40 days were 12 in 2023, 37 in 2022, 40 in 2021, 31 in 2020, therefore, at the moment, in sharp decline. The total fines for infringements of the Highway Code are worth 43 million euros in 2023 (data still in projection), 58 million euros in 2022, “money entirely invested in road safety – specified the commander of the Municipal Juror – as required by law “.