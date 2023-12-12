Genoa – The defeat in Monza is already behind us. Having analyzed the mistakes made against the Brianza yesterday – in front of goal and especially in the final with the goal that decided the match – from this morning Alberto Gilardino only has Friday evening's home match in mind. It will be a gala evening, with the rossoblù challenging Juventus and with Ferraris who, once again this season, will be sold out. Tickets sold out, both in the away section and in the rest of the stadium: against the Bianconeri, Genoa will have the full support of its fans.

It will be a difficult match, with the Bianconeri arriving at a good moment but as demonstrated in the first days of the tournament, the Grifone came into its own against the top teams in the championship. Victories against Roma and Lazio came, the draw against Napoli and only a goal spoiled by a touch of Pulisic's arm prevented Badelj and his teammates from getting a result against Milan too.

Furthermore, Gilardino is with Juventus they will also be able to count on Malinovskyi, absent in Monza due to suspension but scoring in the two previous matches against Frosinone and Empoli. This morning the team focused mainly on physical work, both with and without the ball. The anti-Juve tests will begin tomorrow. At the moment only Strootman remains in the infirmary but he is working hard to be there for the match against Sassuolo on 22 December. First, however, the Juventus obstacle must be overcome and Genoa wants to immediately make up for the misstep of Monza.