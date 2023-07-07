Genoa – The debut in Serie A against Fiorentina it will be played at the Ferraris on Saturday 19 August at 8.45pm. After having published the calendar for the next championship, the Serie A League has also made official advances and postponements of the first four days of the tournament.

After the debut on Saturday 19th at Ferraris, on the second day Genoa will play against Lazio at the Olimpico on Sunday evening at 20.45. In Turin, on the other hand, the rossoblùs will play on Sunday 3 September at 6.30 pm while against Napoli at the Ferraris, match of the fourth day, will be played on Saturday 16 September at 8.45 pm.