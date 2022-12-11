Genoa – Daniele Portanova, former captain of Genoa and father of Manolointervenes via social media in defense of her son after the six-year sentence for rape: “My son, feed on wickedness. Always by your side, innocence does not pay”.

Daniele Portanova’s message

Manolo Portanova is training with Genoa but has not been called up for the second consecutive match after his conviction: the club hasn’t officially taken a stand at the momentthe case is complicated because there is no definitive sentence and an appeal is expected in the coming months, following the final judgment in the Cassation.