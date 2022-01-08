The findings confirm that 22-year-old bartender Wen Han Cheng was run over on the strips. The alarm of the residents about the danger of the crossings was ignored

Genoa – Road murder: this is the crime against Simone Arcuri, the 43-year-old man who hit and killed Wen Han Cheng, a 22-year-old bartender of Chinese origin, with his Triumph Tiger on Friday evening. The accident occurred in via Casoni, in San Fruttuoso. The prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini disputes the suspect as well lack of caution in the vicinity of the pedestrian crossing, as evidenced by the findings of the accident section of the local police.