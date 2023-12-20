Genoa – Mourning in the political world. He died on the evening of Wednesday 20 December Sauro Manucci, 70 years old, from La Spezia, a long-time member of the Fratelli d'Italia and a big figure in the centre-right in the far east of Liguria, due to an illness during a dinner in a restaurant in the capital. The politician was at the table together with colleagues from the majority that leads the Region at the La Locanda del Sogno restaurant in Carignano, in Genoa to consume a pizza.

The meeting, obviously organized to take stock of the situation, was now over and also the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti he had already left the place as were the other patrons when the fatal illness occurred.

The sudden illness struck Manucci while he was on his way to the car park. To realize that something serious was happening It was immediately Claudio Muzio, regional councilor of Forza Italia, with the Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola, a doctor specialized in Anesthesia and Resuscitation, who immediately did their utmost to assist their colleague by giving him first aid to try to save him from death. Unfortunately for Manucci there was nothing that could be done. Every intervention was in vain.

The body of the Fratelli d'Italia councilor was placed in the morgue of theGalliera hospital in Genoa while a car with his wife left La Spezia. Accompanying the woman were some local party representatives who had to communicate the terrible news to her.

Manucci was a physical education teacher a dean of the La Spezia hemicycle in Piazza Europa where he was one of the most expert exponents. In addition to his political commitment, Sauro was also passionate about physical education. As a young athlete of good level in athletics, culminating his interest with the diploma at the ISEF in Florence and subsequently entering in the world of school where he worked in various institutes in Liguria.

Regional councilor since 2020, elected on the occasion of the second mandate of the coalition led by president Giovanni Toti, he was also one of the leaders of the party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in La Spezia where he held the role of municipal councilor since 1997.

Practically he had been in the La Spezia parliament for over 26 years being one of the most knowledgeable councilors in terms of procedures, regulations and history of the city. He had taken part in the entire centre-right process, first with the National Alliance party, led at the time by Gianfranco Fini, later becoming a member of the Popolo delle Libertà, born from the merger between AN and Forza Italia. Once the PDL dissolved, he joined Forza Italia and then moved on to Fratelli d'Italia, almost the foundation of the new reality. However, he had taken his first political steps in the Italian Liberal Party.

He was present in all the elections one of the standard-bearers of the La Spezia centre-right in the long years of opposition which culminated in 2017 with the coalition's first historic victory in the municipal elections and the election of Pierluigi Peracchini as mayor of the city in the far east of Liguria. Never before that year, since the direct election of the mayor was introduced in 1993, had the center-right managed to get to the run-off and then elect the mayor.

Manucci in that case with Fratelli d'Italia ran on the Giovanni Toti list for Peracchini which also brought together the Orange and other exponents of the coalition. Elected municipal councilor he assumed the role of group leader. At the subsequent regional elections in 2020, with over 1100 preferences, he managed to obtain a seat in the council while also remaining in the La Spezia hemicycle.

At the 2022 municipal elections he was re-elected municipal councilor with 509 preferences, the most voted in his party, however leaving the role of group leader to his colleague Umberto Maria Costantini. In the Municipality he was part of the Third Commission on Public Works and Sports Facilities. In the Region he was instead in those General institutional affairs and budget, Productive activities, culture, training and work and in that Anti-mafia. Barbara Ratti, second in the 2020 Regional elections, should take over in Genoa, and Alessandro Gai should take over in the Municipality.