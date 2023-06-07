Goodbye to Paul Cevininationally renowned architect, university professor and one of the protagonists of studies on the urban transformation of Genoa, from the recovery of the Fiumara to the first projects on the Waterfront.

Graduated in Architecture in Florence, he began his university career in 1974 collaborating on the History of Urban Planning course at the Faculty of Genoa architecture. Initially interested in the history of the city and its restoration, he published, among other things, the volume Genova (1981, with E. Poleggi) for Laterza and the volume La Spezia (1984) for Sagep, as well as essays on “Urban History” (Angeli) and “INDEX for the cultural heritage of the Ligurian territory” (Sagep).

Later he turned his interests to the history of modern and contemporary architecture by publishing, in addition to numerous articles, the volume “Genoa Thirties. From Labò in Daneri” (1989) as well as the volumes “Architecture and industry. The Ansaldo case” (1994) and “Genoese paper buildings sec. XVI-XIX” (1995), the latter based on research that elects industry as a spy on the architectural, urban and territorial transformations of the contemporary age.

In 1996 he curated the exhibition “Albengaidentity and culture of the city: materials for an urban history” (Albenga, 15 March-31 July 1996).

Also in 1996 he published the volume “The Pirelli skyscraper” for La Nuova Italia Scientifica, then he edited the chapter on Genoa and Liguria in the volume by F. Dal Co (edited by), “History of Italian architecture”. The second half of the twentieth century, Electa, Milan 1997.

In the two-year period 1996/97 and 1997/98 he worked on the theme “Genoese architects and Ligurians between the 19th and 20th centuries”.

In 1998/1999 he conducted the research “From traditional manufacturing to modern industry: settlement arrangements, building and production structures within the national project MURST Atlas of Italian landscapes”.

Finally, again for Sagep, in 2001 he published the volume “Piacentini in Genoa. The Clock Skyscraper”. From 1986 to 1990 he was in charge of the supplementary courses of History of Contemporary Architecture and History of Contemporary Art.

Full professor, from 1992/1993 to 1998/1999 he taught History of Contemporary Architecture.

From 1999/2000 to 2001/2002 he was coordinator of the Final Synthesis Laboratory on the topic of Waterfront.

From 1999/2000 he held the course of Analysis and Methods of History of Architecture.