Genoa – Lorenzo Banchero, founder together with Umberto Costa of the maritime and brokerage agency Banchero Costa, passed away this morning in Genoa. He was 88 years old.

The biography

“Banchero – we read in his biography from the Cavalieri del Lavoro website, title received in 2011 – was president of Banchero Costa Finanziaria SpA, the holding company of the network active mainly in the maritime brokerage and insurance sector with over 200 employees and various offices in abroad. His professional career began at a very young age – we read in his profile on the Cavalieri del Lavoro website – In 1949, he interrupted his studies and began working as a delivery boy at Anchor Ltd in Genoa. Then years of work at the maritime agency Orion Srl ship rental office. In 1961 he became manager of the rental office at Gastaldi & C., Genoa. In 1968 he founded Banchero & Costa Snc together with Umberto Costa, starting – initially with just 2 employees – a maritime brokerage business for dry cargo ships. After a few years the company extended its activity into other sectors of brokerage, such as the buying and selling of second-hand ships and new constructions and then into the brokerage of ships and liquid cargoes. In 1972 the studies and research office took shape. In 1973 the maritime agency activity began. The company entered the insurance brokerage business in 1975 with the establishment of Banchero Costa & C. Assicurazioni. In 1981 Banchero Costa Finanziaria SpA became the parent company. At the end of the nineties, Banchero Costa Finanziaria began its activity in the field of armament financing. In 1999 Umberto Costa left the partnership and Lorenzo Banchero acquired all the shares. Then followed the entry into the armament sector and the establishment of Mebship SpA in 2005 with other partners. There is no lack of attention to social issues. For years the group has been donating resources for cancer research and the treatment of sick children.”