Genoa – The notes of “Certe Notti” by Luciano Ligabue resound in the nave of the church: and “See you at Mario’s sooner or later” becomes “See you at Edo”. Then those of “The Year to Come”, by Lucio Dalla. The choir sings them, dozens of kids sing them hugging each other. And a priest too. Thus ends the ceremony funeral of Edoardo Addeziothe fifteen-year-old who died last Saturday in Castelletto, during a party with friends.

Mass was officiated this morning in the convent church of Santissima Concezione and Padre Santo dei Capuchin friars, a few meters from via Bertani, behind piazza Corvetto. The square in front of the entrance was colored by yellow balloons and some banners, with drawings of a stylized swan sewn on them: “Edo made us smile like this, he said he knew how to mimic a swan with his arm and bicep”, says a friend from the altar. The ceremony was attended by many friends of the boy and his sister Agnese, in the front row with his parents, Daria and Enrico.

On each chair, there is a written one of the theologian Henry Scott Holland: “Death is nothing”, which is also recited from the altar. On which also Elisa, Edo’s girlfriend, who with great strength dedicates a moving thought to the fifteen year old: “You will be by my side in every important decision in my life, I know it”. Upon exiting the white coffin, carried on the backs of friends, the yellow balloons are released into the sky. There’s time for one last chorus. Then just hugs.