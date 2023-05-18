Genoa – Bath of crowds for Josep Martinez. The Genoa goalkeeper met the Rossoblù fans this afternoon at the Genoa Store in via XII Ottobre. Smiles, autographs and handshakes for one of the absolute protagonists of the promotion to Serie A del Grifone.

Martinez, 24, arrived on loan from Leipzig last summer. His contract provides for the obligation to buy out in the event of promotion, so the Spanish goalkeeper, who also boasts a presence with the senior national team, will be Genoa’s goalkeeper again next year in Serie A.