Genoa – Among the fans of Genoa and Reggiana have had very strong friendships for a long time, on Wednesday they will meet again and go to Ferraris together. Here is the statement from the rossoblù ultra groups. “24 years have passed since the last official match between our Genoa and Reggiana. We certainly don’t have to explain the bond between our fans and the Granata fans: a sincere, loyal and long-lasting relationship. Genoa and Reggiana is not just a twinning between ultra groups but involves entire cities! On Wednesday 1 November we have the opportunity to meet our brothers again after many years on a special day. We hope to see all the generations who have experienced and made this twinning historic involved. We therefore invite all Genoa fans to welcome the boys from Reggio Emilia to the Piastra di Genova Est car park at 11.30 amafter which around midday we will leave together, Granata and Rossoblu in procession to the stadium!”.