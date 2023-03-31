Genoa – 30 thousand exceeded. It will be an all rossoblù Ferraris that he will support tonight (8.30 pm). Genoa in the match against Reggina by Pippo Inzaghi. Difficult match, which opens the mini cycle of eight matches at the end of which it will be known who will go directly to Serie A and who will have to go through the playoff lottery instead.

For tonight’s match, Gilardino recovers Coda, Aramu and also Puscasfully restored after the Brescia problem.

Against Reggina, the rossoblù coach intends to re-propose the 3-5-2 with Coda and Gudmundsson in attack. In defense Dragusin should win, despite the double commitment with the Romanian national team.

Here is the squad list:

Martinez, Semper, Vodisek, Bani, Ilsanker, Matturro, Criscito, Vogliacco, Dragusin, Sabelli, Hefti, Frendrup, Lipani, Jagiello, Strootman, Sturaro, Badelj, Gudmundsson, Aramu, Salcedo, Dragus, Coda, Ekuban, Puscas.