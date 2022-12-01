Genoa – After the post-Como whistles and the dispute at the end of the match in Perugia, the Genoa fans are divided: on one side a few banners placed near Signorini And near the stadium, in which players and Blessin are targeted. On the other the club party Val Fontanabuona with guests Coda and Aramu.

Choirs, applause for the players, to whom the club’s fans asked for Serie A.

Sunday’s match against the Cittadella promises to be very delicategiven the controversy of the last few days regarding the confirmation of Blessin on the bench