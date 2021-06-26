Genoa – A group of Genoa fans, who sign themselves “the Genoane Arrabbiate”, bought a page in the newspaper Tuttosport to have one published open letter against Enrico Preziosi, owner and president of Genoa.

The fans, after recalling the history of the club and the love of its fans, underlined how the stay in Serie A is the “minimum wage” for the oldest club in Italy and that the club is in the hands of those who “prefer endless capital gains to the fans”, underlining then “how bitter it is to think that she could but did not want to ..”

Then they closed with an invitation to leave the company: “If we want to go back to dreaming, you have to go”.

Preziosi has long announced that it wants to sell but only to an interlocutor deemed suitable and capable. In the meantime, he continues in the management of the club and prepares for the fifteenth consecutive season in Serie A, a record for the history of Genoa.

