Genoa – The Genoa fans met in the assembly at the Ferraris near the northern steps to decide the program of initiatives in view of the match against Bologna on Saturday, the last in Serie A.

“We have 2 or 3 initiatives to propose to you, then you decide whether to do them. You have to dig into your pride which is the basis of everything. We want to thank you for what we have done this year, we have taught all of Italy to cheer on. We are the puzzle most beautiful in the world. The basis of today is the pride of being from Genoa. First of all: tomorrow we have to flag the city: to show the Dorians our pride, we will never die. And then Saturday everyone at the stadium with the rossoblù shirt. And we will make a procession immediately after the game, starting from the North “, the organizers announced.

