Genoa – Test with the Primavera for Alberto Gilardino’s team. The rossoblu finished with a friendly match, divided into two halves of 35 minutes, the intense work week characterized by the break for the national teams and consequently by the absence of 7 players. The match against Mr. Agostini’s Grifoncini ended 4-0 for the first team: a brace from Gudmundsson, goals from Puscas and Martin. A test, therefore, which also served the rossoblù coach to see in action those who up to now have found less space in the championship.

Meanwhile, the differentiated work of Retegui, Strootman and Badelj continues, to which Ekuban has also joined. The feeling is that these four footballers they will all be available for the match on Sunday 22 October against Atalanta. The team will now have three days of rest: the restart starts on Tuesday to begin preparing for the away match in Bergamo.

Friendly match formation: Leali (Sommariva in the second half); Hefti, Vogliacco, Faroukou Cissé, Matturro; Sabelli, Galdames, Frendrup, Martin; Gudmundsson, Puscas.